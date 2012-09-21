* O'Leary to consider selling Aer Lingus stake if bid fails
* Says Aer Lingus would likely then be broken up
* Ryanair submits draft remedies to EU watchdog
* More than one airline offers to take over Lingus routes
DUBLIN, Sept 21 Ryanair warned on Friday
that Aer Lingus would likely be broken up if the
European Commission blocks the bid by Europe's largest budget
carrier to take over its smaller Irish rival.
The commission, which acts as the European Union's
anti-monopoly watchdog, is due to rule by January whether
Ryanair's third attempt to take over Aer Lingus would restrict
competition.
Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said Ryanair had received
approaches by financial institutions to buy its 30 percent in
Aer Lingus and said it may sell it if the commission rejects a
package of remedies to address its competition concerns.
He declined to give details of the approaches.
"If the commission turns down this remedies package, then I
think we would then have to seriously consider exiting our
investment in Aer Lingus, which will without question result in
Aer Lingus being broken up," O'Leary told journalists on the
sidelines of the company's annual shareholders' meeting.
The remedies package includes commitments by more than one
airline to compete on routes where Ryanair and Aer Lingus
currently have no competitors.
The commission will talk to the airlines in question before
Ryanair submits its final remedies package, O'Leary said.
"They have said that they want to take up the packages of
the routes and flights and traffic that we have laid on the
table. None of them can formally commit until they sit down and
discuss it with the European Commission," he said.
The package would see "multiple airlines" starting new
routes to Irish airports in Cork, Shannon, Dublin and Knock.
O'Leary declined to name the airlines, but a source familiar
with the matter has told Reuters the company was talking to
British Airways and Virgin Atlantic about
taking over some routes.
Aer Lingus has said it expected the commission to reject the
bid as the number of routes on which the two airlines compete
was higher than when the Commission rejected an earlier bid.
The Irish government has said it is interested in selling
its 25 percent stake in Aer Lingus.