* Will cut own Irish routes to allay competition concerns
* Eyes Aer Lingus Brussels base to serve non-Irish routes
* Ryanair has spoken to 10 airlines about taking over routes
DUBLIN, Oct 4 Ryanair on Thursday held
out fresh concessions to win approval to take over Aer Lingus
, offering to move some of its rival's planes to
continental Europe to operate non-Irish routes and allay
concerns about a near monopoly in the domestic market.
Europe's biggest budget carrier said it would also scrap
some of its own routes from Ireland to persuade anti-monopoly
regulators to reverse course after rejecting an earlier merger.
The European Commission is to rule by January on Ryanair's
700 million euro bid, seen as a long shot by analysts and
investors who point to Aer Lingus's shares trading well below
the bid price.
Ryanair had an initial bid turned down by the European
Commission in 2007 and dropped a second offer in 2009.
Ryanair, which already owns 30 percent of Aer Lingus, has
offered 1.30 euros per share for the remaining stock, which
traded at 1.09 euros at 1409 GMT.
Ryanair has said it will submit a remedies package that will
include commitments by rival airlines to operate some of the 36
routes on which it and Aer Lingus have no competitors.
"The way we can get across the line is by cutting a certain
number of Aer Lingus routes, cutting a certain amount of Ryanair
routes and then maybe refocus Aer Lingus," Ryanair spokesman
Stephen McNamara told a news conference on Thursday.
"Instead of having a Belfast base, and a Gatwick base, they
should have a Brussels base" to serve non-Irish routes, he said
of Aer Lingus.
Aer Lingus, which only operates from Ireland and Northern
Ireland, could then compete with Brussels Airlines out of
Brussels National airport and possibly with easyJet in
destinations like Amsterdam.
Ryanair has spoken to around 10 airlines and charter
operators. including Virgin, British Airways
and Citijet, about taking over routes, McNamara said.
"I'm not sure of the 10 if they have all said they would be
interested, but there is certainly enough interest to form the
remedies package," he said.
Ryanair chief executive Michael O'Leary met Willie Walsh,
the head of British Airways's parent IAG, during the past three
months to discuss the remedies package, he said.
If the takeover succeeds, Ryanair would maintain Aer Lingus'
branding and position it midway between easyJet and
Ryanair, cutting the average fare to 65 euros from 85 euros at
present, compared with 45 euros at Ryanair, McNamara said.
It would revamp business class service on transatlantic
routes and cut off-season economy ticket prices.