* Competition watchdog orders stake cut to 5 pct from 30 pct
* Says current stake could substantially reduce competition
* Ryanair says to appeal against "bizarre" decision
* Analysts say appeal process could last years
* Ryanair shares down 0.3 pct
By Conor Humphries
DUBLIN, Aug 28 Britain's competition watchdog
ordered Ryanair to sell most of its stake in Irish rival
Aer Lingus, a potentially fatal blow to Chief Executive
Michael O'Leary's dream of buying the former flag carrier.
O'Leary immediately vowed to appeal against the "bizarre and
manifestly wrong" order to cut Ryanair's stake to 5 percent from
30 percent, opening the prospect of a legal process that
analysts say could last years.
Echoing a ruling by the European Commission in February to
block Ryanair's third bid to take over Aer Lingus, Britain's
Competition Commission said Ryanair's stake could lead to "a
substantial lessening of competition" on some routes.
In addition to cutting the stake, the UK body ordered
Ryanair not to seek additional shares or board representation.
The British watchdog claims jurisdiction over the Irish
airlines due to 11 routes between Ireland and Britain where
Ryanair flights compete with those of Aer Lingus or partner Aer
Arann.
Ryanair said the Competition Commission could not lawfully
impose any remedies on Ryanair until the completion of Ryanair's
appeal against the European Commission ruling.
O'Leary built up a 30 percent stake in Aer Lingus between
2007 and 2009 as a platform to take over the 75-year-old
airline, a purchase that would have capped the rise of his
upstart airline that began with one 15-seater plane in 1985.
Ryanair, whose low-cost model has since come to dominate
European aviation, carried almost 80 million passengers last
year compared with under 10 million at Aer Lingus, and O'Leary
says a takeover would allow him to slash his rival's cost base.
HEATHROW SLOTS
But the Competition Commission found the current ownership
structure could limit Aer Lingus's ability to manage effectively
its portfolio of Heathrow slots and could impede Aer Lingus from
combining with another airline.
While the two airlines currently impose a "strong
competitive constraint" on each other, the report found that
Ryanair would have the incentive to use its influence to weaken
Aer Lingus's effectiveness as a competitor.
O'Leary said in a statement the ruling violated European
law due to contradictions with recent findings of the European
Commission and that it failed to acknowledge Ryanair's recent
offer to unconditionally sell its minority stake to any other
airline that secures Aer Lingus shareholder approval for a
takeover bid.
He accused the body of double standards for not blocking the
purchase by British Airways owner of British regional
airline bmi, which was completed last year.
Ryanair said its lawyers would lodge a complaint to
Britain's competition appeal tribunal in the coming weeks.
The appeals mean Aer Lingus management is unlikely to
quickly fulfil its ambition of getting Ryanair off the company's
share register and replace it with institutional investors or a
strategic partner.
Having already written down the 407 million euros it paid
for the Aer Lingus stake to 80 million, Ryanair could book a
profit at the current share price, which would value the stake
at around 270 million euros.
But it says no one has expressed an interest in buying it.
Aer Lingus's share price was down 3.8 percent at 0837 GMT
and Ryanair was down 0.3 percent, compared with a fall of 0.6
percent on the broader Irish market.