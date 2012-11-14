India says to levy 3 pct tax on gold under new regime, industry relieved
MUMBAI, June 3 India will tax gold at a rate of 3 percent under a new nationwide sales tax that comes into effect on July 1, the government said on Saturday.
DUBLIN Nov 14 Ryanair said it remains confident of securing European Union approval of its bid to take over Irish rival Aer Lingus despite a statement of objections issued by the European Commission on Tuesday.
"Ryanair ... remains confident that its offer for Aer Lingus will receive competition clearance following any fair assessment by the Commission," the airline said in a statement.
MUMBAI, June 3 India will tax gold at a rate of 3 percent under a new nationwide sales tax that comes into effect on July 1, the government said on Saturday.
June 3 SoftBank Team Japan opted for a radically different course to other new teams seeking to challenge Oracle Team USA in this month's 35th America's Cup.