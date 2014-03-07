BRIEF-Yaoko is likely to report group operating profit of around 16.5 billion yen for year ending March 2018 - Nikkei
* Yaoko is likely to report a group operating profit of around 16.5 billion yen for the year ending March 2018 - Nikkei
DUBLIN, March 7 Britain's competition watchdog has dismissed a Ryanair appeal against a previous ruling that it has to sell most of its stake in Irish rival Aer Lingus , it said on Friday.
The Competition Commission upheld the previous decision that Ryanair's 30 percent stake in Aer Lingus could substantially reduce competition on some routes.
"Ryanair's appeal dismissed," a commission spokesman said in a statement.
The British watchdog has jurisdiction over the Irish airlines due to 11 routes between Ireland and Britain where Ryanair flights compete with those of Aer Lingus or partner Aer Arann.
* Yaoko is likely to report a group operating profit of around 16.5 billion yen for the year ending March 2018 - Nikkei
WASHINGTON, May 1 A federal appeals court on Monday declined to rehear a challenge to the Obama administration's landmark "net neutrality" rules requiring internet providers to guarantee equal access to all websites.