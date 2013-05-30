(Repeats with new Reuters story code; no changes to text)
By Conor Humphries
DUBLIN May 30 Britain's Competition Commission
said it was considering forcing Ryanair to sell its
entire 30 percent stake in Aer Lingus, which it said
allows the low-cost airline to influence its Irish rival's
strategy.
Ryanair's chief executive Michael O'Leary responded by
saying the competition commission was in breach of EU law.
In a preliminary ruling, the competition commission said the
29.8 percent shareholding obstructs Aer Lingus' ability to merge
with another airline, raise capital or sell its valuable slots
at London's Heathrow Airport.
"Whilst not giving it control over the day-to-day running of
its rival, Ryanair's minority shareholding can influence the
major strategic decisions that could be crucial to Aer Lingus's
future as a competitive airline," Competition Commission Deputy
Chairman Simon Polito said in a statement.
The ruling listed three options, including the sale of the
Ryanair's full stake, which would be worth around 240 million
euros ($311.21 million) at Aer Lingus' current market value.
It said a partial sell-off may be enough and a series of
"behavioural remedies" might also be considered.
Ryanair will be given an opportunity to respond to the
provisional ruling before a final decision is made in July.
Ryanair says the UK probe should be halted while it appeals
a decision by EU antitrust regulators in February to block its
attempt to buy Aer Lingus.
($1 = 0.7712 euros)
(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Helen
Massy-Beresford)