PARIS/DUBLIN, Sept 5 Ryanair is in
advanced talks to buy around 100 of a high-density version of
Boeing's 737 MAX jetliner in a potential $10 billion deal that
could be finalized within weeks, two people familiar with the
matter said.
The move comes two months after Boeing said it was studying
plans to offer more seating in its upcoming 737 MAX by
introducing a modified version with 200 seats, 11 more than the
current maximum.
A deal for about 100 of those aircaft could be reached as
early as the middle of September, one of the people said, asking
not to be identified because the talks are confidential.
"Ryanair does not comment upon, or engage in, rumour or
speculation," a spokesman for the airline said.
A European spokesman for Boeing Co declined to comment.
