DUBLIN May 23 Ryanair said it will
start selling long-haul tickets on behalf of Air Europa and
hopes to start offering passengers direct connections to the
Spanish low-cost carrier's flights later this year.
Ryanair, Europe's largest airline by passenger numbers, is
in talks with several airlines including Aer Lingus and
Norwegian Air Shuttle about allowing passengers to
connect directly on to long-haul flights, but it has yet to
finalise a deal.
"We look forward to offering our 130 million customers an
even greater choice and range of long-haul services in 2018,"
Ryanair chief executive Michael O'Leary said in a statement on
Tuesday.
Madrid-based Air Europa offers low-cost long-haul flights to
cities in North, Central and South America.
(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Susan Fenton)