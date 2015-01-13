DUBLIN Jan 13 Ryanair plans to trial
inflight entertainment and possibly wifi on some of its flights
this year in its latest attempt to attract business travellers
and families who were turned off in the past by its bare basics
offerings.
Since a pledge last year by Chief Executive Michael O'Leary
to stop "unnecessarily pissing people off", Ryanair has slashed
penalty charges, overhauled its web site, tripled its marketing
budget and launched business class fares.
While Ryanair has long been synonymous with levying extra
charges for services offered free on more established airlines,
it says it may offer both of the new services for free, Chief
Technology Officer John Hurley told journalists on Tuesday.
Improvements to its much maligned customer service has
helped the airline boost ticket fares and increase passenger
numbers by 10 percent this year and sent its share price to an
all-time high last week.
Ryanair, which made a failed attempt to rent out inflight
entertainment devices a decade ago, will try again with a system
that streams films and television shows to customers smartphones
and laptops on flights to holiday destinations this summer.
The service, launched by several U.S. airlines recently, may
be offered free of charge, subsidised by advertisements for
companies operating in the destination city, Hurley said.
Wifi will likely be trialed later this year on routes
frequented by business travellers, a key focus for the airline
which launched a flexible business ticket last year.
Pricing has not yet been decided, but light use for emails
may be free, while heavier usage would be more expensive, he
said. The service is unlikely to be offered on all planes.
