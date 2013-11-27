DUBLIN Nov 27 Ryanair is to start
flying from Brussels' main airport, more than 20 miles (30
kilometers) closer to the city than its current base, in a shift
to more mainstream airports traditionally dominated by
higher-cost rivals.
Europe's largest airline by passenger numbers, Ryanair has
in the past used smaller, regional airports but says large
airports are offering it more competitive deals as they try to
replace capacity cut by legacy carriers.
The shift comes as Ryanair overhauls its customer service
model to attract business travellers, who are often willing to
pay a premium for more convenient airports and perks such as
flexible tickets and free baggage allowances.
Chief Executive Michael O'Leary has said his airline had
fallen behind rival easyJet, which has had success in
attracting higher-paying travellers through its use of allocated
seating and more mainstream airports.
Ryanair will serve 10 routes from a new base at Brussels
Zaventem Airport, which is 7 miles (11 km) from central
Brussels, but will also continue to operate from its current
base at Brussels Charleroi, 30 miles (50 km) from the capital.
Ryanair moved into Charleroi in 1997 and made the airport
its first base in continental Europe.
Rivals tried to stop Ryanair from using the word Brussels
when advertising flights to Charleroi due to the airport's
distance from the city, but it won permission from the
International Air Transport Association.
On Tuesday, Ryanair announced new routes from Rome
Fiumicino, Italy's largest airport and it has also announced new
routes at the main international airports in Lisbon and Prague.
"This strategy ties in nicely with its bid to target
frequent flying and higher yielding business passengers with
services to and from more mainstream airports," Goodbody analyst
Donal O'Neill, said.