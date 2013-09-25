LONDON, Sept 25 Ryanair is positively
disposed towards the Boeing 737 Max after talks with the
U.S. aircraft maker over a possible order for up to 200 of the
planes, its chief financial officer said on Wednesday.
"We're pleased with what we have found so far. Our view on
it is positive," Howard Millar told journalists in London.
Ryanair said in June that it could place an order by the end
of the year. Millar did not comment on the timing of a possible
order, saying only that a working group review should be
complete by the end of October.
Ryanair says it would not need the planes to enter service
until 2018 or 2019, so is not in a rush to make the order. In
past negotiations Ryanair has delayed placing an order for years
in a bid to secure the best price.
Millar estimated that the Max could deliver fuel cost
savings of up to 13 percent.
Ryanair is exploring the possibility of removing one of the
Max's rear toilets to get an extra 11 seats and reach its ideal
plane capacity of 200, Millar said.
Millar also said that Ryanair had agreed to start accepting
American Express cards on its web site as part of a push
to boost the number of business travellers, which he said
currently account for around 20 percent of its customers.