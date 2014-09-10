* 2014 load factor seen up 3-4 percentage points
* Forward bookings up, but fares likely to fall
* O'Leary sees Aegean likely to buy Cyprus Air
* Says Russia flights summer 2015 at earliest
(Adds details on load factor, plans for Cyprus and Russia)
By Conor Humphries
DUBLIN, Sept 10 Ryanair is flying at
least six more passengers per flight this year than in 2013,
thanks to improvements in customer service and the way it sells
tickets, its chief financial officer said on Wednesday.
The Irish airline, Europe's largest low-cost carrier,
expects load factors to increase 3-4 percentage points to "close
to 86 percent" of available seats this year, Howard Millar told
reporters in Dublin.
An increase of 3-4 percentage points on Ryanair's fleet of
Boeing 737s, which fly 189 passengers each, would represent
between six and seven more passengers per flight.
But Millar said higher ticket sales would be partially
offset by lower fares thanks to increased capacity this winter.
Senior executives were speaking to reporters after the first
delivery of an order of up to 380 Boeing jets over the next
decade that could lift the airline's passengers from 82 million
a year to 150 million.
Chief Executive Michael O'Leary told the briefing that as
the new capacity comes on line, fares were likely to fall by
about 20 percent over the next five years, after adjusting for
inflation, and by up to 40 percent by 2024.
Forward bookings in each month between September and January
rose 4-5 percentage points after the airline began to sell
tickets a year in advance late last year, instead of nine
months, he said.
Ryanair said in July it expected profit after tax for the
year to March 2015 of 620-650 million euros.
Ryanair plans to pursue a takeover of Cyprus Air, with the
aim of setting up hub to serve the Middle East. But O'Leary said
he thought Greek rival Aegean was more likely to
succeed in its bid to use the airline to feed traffic to Athens.
"On balance it's more likely to go to Greece, but we'll make
it difficult for them by offering very rapid growth," he said.
Ryanair has completed all the paperwork required to start
its first routes to Russia, with proposed flights from Dublin to
Moscow and St. Petersburg, O'Leary said.
But he said the project was on hold because Ireland's
tourist board has refused to contribute to the marketing budget
on what would likely be a loss-making route for the first three
years. If an agreement can be reached, flights could begin in
the summer of 2015 at the earliest, he said.
(Editing by David Clarke)