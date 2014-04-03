British Q1 motor insurance premiums rise 8 pct y/y-trade body
LONDON, April 21 Motor insurance premiums rise 8 pct at end-Q1 vs Q1 2016-Association of British Insurers
April 3 Ryanair Holdings Plc
* Plans to create 200 new jobs in Ireland, primarily for technology, software development and digital marketing specialists Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, April 21 Motor insurance premiums rise 8 pct at end-Q1 vs Q1 2016-Association of British Insurers
* 50 percent of companies expect labour reforms to increase costs