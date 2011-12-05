DUBLIN Dec 5 Ryanair, Europe's
largest low-cost airline, saw passenger numbers fall 8 percent
to 4.68 million in November after it grounded up to 80 aircraft
due to higher oil prices.
Ryanair said on Monday its load factor -- a measure of how
well the carrier has sold available seats -- was 80 percent,
unchanged from November 2010.
"As previously guided Ryanair's 2011/12 winter traffic will
decline by approximately 4 percent as we sit up to 80 aircraft
on the ground due to higher oil prices," spokesman Stephen
McNamara said.