Two Australian citizens caught up in London attacks-PM
SYDNEY, June 4 Two Australians were directly affected in an attack in London on Saturday night, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said.
LONDON Oct 9 Ryanair Holdings PLC : * Ryanair withdraws from stansted sale process * Will not participate in the sale process or seek a minority stake
SYDNEY, June 4 Two Australians were directly affected in an attack in London on Saturday night, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said.
* Ruling Conservative Party suspends national campaign (Adds quotes from mayor, details)