Fitch Affirms CCEP US at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, June 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Coca-Cola
European Partners
US LLC (CCEP US) ratings including the Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) at 'BBB+'.
Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc. (CCE) was merged into a company
called CCEP US, which
is where the outstanding CCE debt resides. A full list of rating
actions follows
at the end of this release. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Increased Scale
Fitch views the Coca-Cola E