Fitch Affirms CCEP US at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, June 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Coca-Cola European Partners US LLC (CCEP US) ratings including the Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+'. Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc. (CCE) was merged into a company called CCEP US, which is where the outstanding CCE debt resides. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. The Rating Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS Increased Scale Fitch views the Coca-Cola E