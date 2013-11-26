Nov 26 Ryanair Holdings PLC :
* Ryanair opens 3 new Rome domestic routes
* Allocates 6 aircraft to a Rome Fiumicino base
* Rising to 12 based aircraft in September 2014
* Service starting in under four weeks time
* Over next 12 months, to move many of these Italian routes
from Ciampino to
Fiumicino
* Fiumicino to be main airport for domestic services to/from
Rome
* Will increase these daily frequencies if Alitalia cuts back.
* Launching 3 new southern Italy domestic routes with these
daily flights
commencing on wed 18th December next
* Requested talks with Alitalia over any opportunities to
assist Alitalia in