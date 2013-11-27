Nov 27 Ryanair Holdings PLC : * 10 new routes to Alicante, Barcelona, Ibiza, Lisbon, Malaga, Palma, Porto, Rome, Valencia & Venice * 1,500,000 new passengers p.a. and 1,500 new jobs for Brussels * Ryanair announces Brussels Zaventem base from February 2014 * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here