BRIEF-Sports Direct International reports 7.9 pct stake in Finish Line
* Sports Direct International Plc reports 7.9 percent stake in Finish Line Inc as of april 6 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2pehjlu Further company coverage:
Nov 27 Ryanair Holdings PLC : * 10 new routes to Alicante, Barcelona, Ibiza, Lisbon, Malaga, Palma, Porto, Rome, Valencia & Venice * 1,500,000 new passengers p.a. and 1,500 new jobs for Brussels * Ryanair announces Brussels Zaventem base from February 2014 * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
* Sports Direct International Plc reports 7.9 percent stake in Finish Line Inc as of april 6 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2pehjlu Further company coverage:
* Bienville Capital Management, LLC reports 5.38 percent passive stake in Adecoagro SA as of april 4 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2pezUxQ Further company coverage: