BRIEF-Shenzhen Soling Industrial sees H1 FY 2017 net profit up 40 pct to 75 pct
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 40 percent to 75 percent, or to be 48.3 million yuan to 60.3 million yuan
DUBLIN, March 6 Ryanair Holdings PLC : * FEB TRAFFIC GROWS 7% TO 4.5M CUSTOMERS * February load factor rises to 78 percent
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 40 percent to 75 percent, or to be 48.3 million yuan to 60.3 million yuan
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, April 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn the 'B-(EXP)' expected rating assigned to Hong Kong-based Imperial Pacific International Holdings Limited's (IPI, CCC) proposed US dollar senior secured notes. The rating has been withdrawn as the debt issuance is no longer expected to convert to final ratings. The notes were due to be issued by Imperial Pacific International (CNMI), LLC. RATING SENSITIVITIES Not applicable as the