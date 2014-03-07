BRIEF-Cardinal Health Q3 non-gaap EPS $1.53
* Cardinal health reports third-quarter results for fiscal year 2017
March 7 Ryanair Holdings PLC : * Notes today's ruling by the cat and has instructed its lawyers to appeal this
ruling to the UK court of appeal. *
* Cardinal health reports third-quarter results for fiscal year 2017
May 1 Cardinal Health Inc reported a 3.8 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strength in its pharmaceutical business even as the drug distributor faces declining generic drug prices.