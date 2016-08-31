(Recasts, adds further comments, background)
By Sarah Young
LONDON Aug 31 Europe's biggest low cost airline
Ryanair is "very cautious" on its outlook for the winter
as uncertainty from Brexit and security concerns from travellers
persist, forcing the carrier to cut fares.
Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said Ryanair had stimulated
travel demand by reducing summer prices by 9 percent after
Britain's June vote to leave the EU, but was not sure what would
happen from October onwards, when Europeans take fewer holidays.
That made him "very cautious" on the airline's forecast for
profit to the year ended March 2017 to climb 13 percent to
between 1.38 billion euros ($1.5 billion) and 1.43 billion
euros.
"That's the impact of Brexit, we're cutting fares much more
steeply than in the past," he told a news conference in London.
A weaker pound risks deterring British travel to euro countries.
"If the fares in the second half of the year fall by more
than 10 or 12 percent then we'll have to revisit full-year
guidance."
Europe's second biggest low cost carrier easyJet
said in July it was unable to give an earnings forecast in the
aftermath of Brexit, while Germany's Lufthansa
downgraded its profit forecast and British Airways-owner IAG
trimmed its 2016 growth plans.
O'Leary also on Wednesday gave further details of a plan to
scale back capacity growth in Britain, where his Irish airline
is the second biggest with an 18 percent market share. He saw
growth of 6 percent in the 2017-18 financial year, from 15
percent in the 12 months to March.
That growth would have been between 10 and 15 percent had
Britain not voted for Brexit and the uncertainty that brought,
said O'Leary, a prominent campaigner for Britain to stay in the
EU bloc.
O'Leary is also worried about an EU rule which states that
EU airlines like Ryanair must be 50.1 percent owned by EU
shareholders. If British investors were classed as non-EU, that
would put Ryanair at odds with the rules.
He urged the UK government to allow the building of three
new runways at each of London's biggest airports - Heathrow,
Gatwick and Stansted - schemes that arouse strong local
opposition in heavily-populated southern England.
"It'll be a really good response to the whole post-Brexit,
what's Britain's future in the world, are we open for business,
open for trade? You can't be open for business if there's no
runway capacity in the main city," he said.
Heathrow, London's biggest airport, is operating at full
capacity and the government is due to make a long-delayed
decision as to whether to build a new runway there or at no.2
airport Gatwick this autumn. Stansted, London's no.3 airport, is
Ryanair's biggest base.
($1 = 0.8986 euros)
