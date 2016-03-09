DUBLIN, March 9 Irish budget airline Ryanair
launched a private jet service on Wednesday in its
latest foray into the higher-margin business sector, offering a
single Boeing 737 for charter to companies and sports teams with
60 leather business-class seats.
The plane, which is painted in the Ryanair livery, will be
offered "at the most competitive rate around," said spokesman
Robin Kiely. Champagne and gourmet food will be available at
extra cost, he said.
Ryanair became Europe's largest carrier by passenger numbers
by undercutting rivals on price by reducing service to the bare
minimum and charging customers for food and to carry their bags.
But in 2014 it launched a flexible business fare and
revamped its customer service, offering freshly brewed coffee
and pre-assigned seats.
Ryanair currently offers planes for charter but frequently
has no availability during its main summer season. The airline
will decide whether to fit out additional planes with business
class seats, depending on demand, Kiely said.
(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Greg Mahlich)