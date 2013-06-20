DUBLIN, June 20 Ryanair plans to return
up to 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) to shareholders over the
next two years through share buybacks and a possible special
dividend, the Irish budget airline said on Thursday.
A sharp rise in earnings from add-on charges for items such
as baggage and pre-assigned seating helped Ryanair to increase
net profit 13 percent to a record 569 million euros in the year
to March.
The company, which does not pay a regular dividend, will buy
back at least 400 million euros worth of shares by March 2014
and will return a further 600 million euros in the 12 months
after that, provided that fuel costs and profitability remain
stable, it said in a statement.
In a statement issued ahead of meetings with investors,
Ryanair also confirmed plans to boost its growth of passengers
carried to 7 percent per year from 5 percent, with the aim of
boosting numbers to 110 million by 2019 from 80 million last
year.
Ryanair has returned 1.5 billion euros to shareholders since
2008, including a 492 million euro special dividend during its
last financial year.
Ryanair shares were up 3.7 percent at 7.23 euros at 0850
GMT.