BRIEF-Enerplus Q1 earnings per share c$0.32
* Enerplus corp - enerplus is reducing its 2017 operating expense guidance to $6.85 per boe from $7.25 per boe
LONDON Aug 25 Ryanair launched a new car hire partnership with Irish online aggregator CarTrawler on Tuesday to replace a long-running deal with Hertz that ended last month.
Ryanair is launching legal proceedings against Hertz after the U.S. firm ended the partnership following a dispute over Ryanair's indirect ticket sales.
Ryanair's chief executive told Reuters this month that it aims to compete with online travel companies using a new website that will offer its 100 million annual passengers flight price comparisons, cheap hotel rooms and location-sensitive restaurant discounts.
(Reporting Sarah Young, writing by Padraic Halpin; editing by Jason Neely)
* Stellus Capital Investment Corporation reports results for its first fiscal quarter ended march 31, 2017.