DUBLIN, Sept 20 Ryanair, Europe's
biggest budget airline, has promised to transform its "abrupt
culture" in a bid to win customers from costlier rivals,
admitting for the first time that it had a significant problem
with customer service.
The Irish firm, this week voted the worst of the 100 biggest
brands serving the British market by readers of consumer
magazine Which, said on Friday it would become more lenient on
fining customers over bag sizes and overhaul the way it
communicates.
"We should try to eliminate things that unnecessarily piss
people off," Chief Executive Michael O'Leary told the company's
annual general meeting after several shareholders complained
about the impact of customer service on sales.
He said the company would overhaul its web site, set up a
new team to respond to emails and stop fining customers whose
carry-on baggage exceeds minimum sizes by a matter of
millimetres.
"A lot of those customer services elements don't cost a lot
of money ... It's something we are committed to addressing over
the coming year," O'Leary said.