DUBLIN Aug 27 Ryanair has moved a step
closer to making an offer to buy Cyprus Airways and
may make a firm offer early next year if this is approved by the
Cypriot government.
The airline's decision follows a meeting between Ryanair
Chief Executive Michael O'Leary last Friday with the Cypriot
government, which owns more than 90 percent of Cyprus Airways.
"Ryanair is planning to make a non-binding offer on Friday
as a result of a positive meeting last week," Chief Marketing
Officer Kenny Jacobs said. He said a couple of months of due
diligence would be required before a binding offer was possible.
Ryanair was among nearly 20 companies which last month
submitted non-binding expressions of interest in the airline,
which has been loss-making for years despite several attempts at
a turnaround.
Ryanair said last week it could boost the airline's
passenger numbers to 3 million per year from 600,000 currently,
down 50 percent from peak.
Ryanair has only ever taken over one other airline, Buzz,
which was absorbed into the Ryanair brand.
