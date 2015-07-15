COPENHAGEN, July 15 Ireland's Ryanair will move
its aircraft, pilots and crews from Billund to alternative bases
and cut some routes from the western Danish airport, it said on
Wednesday after trade unions said they would go ahead with
industrial action over working conditions.
The budget carrier's move marks the climax of a lengthy
dispute that started when unions objected to Ryanair employment
contracts before it began operating out of Copenhagen in March.
The unions, which Ryanair points out do not represent its
workers, wanted a Danish collective agreement for the airline's
staff and last month won a court ruling allowing them to take
industrial action.
Ryanair pulled its single aircraft out of Copenhagen on
Tuesday and said it would do the same at Billund on Friday if
unions failed to call off their proposed action by 1500 GMT on
Wednesday.
After pulling out of Billund, Ryanair will not have any
bases in Denmark, rendering any strike action illegal. It will
keep most of its routes out of Denmark but will fly with planes
and staff based in Britain, Lithuania and Ireland.
Speaking at a press conference in Brussels before the
confirmation of the closure, Ryanair Chief Executive Michael
O'Leary defended the decision with typical vigour and a generous
sprinkling of sarcasm.
"Our people don't want to be registered with Danish unions
because the Danish collective agreement -- which has been such a
success on world-leading Danish airlines like Cimber Air,
Sterling, Maersk, all of whom bestride the aviation globe as
international colossi -- would require us to cut their pay,"
O'Leary said.
"Our pay is higher than the Danish collective agreement, but
we would have to then pay for things like their underwear --
they have an underwear allowance because that's what's in the
Danish collective agreement -- and, frankly, our pilots and
cabin crew would rather buy their own knickers as long as we pay
them more money."
Ryanair said flights from Billund to the Greek islands Corfu
and Crete would be scrapped from July 30 but other routes would
continue through the summer. It had said previously that some
other routes out of Billund would be cut during the winter, but
no further mention of such plans was made on Wednesday.
