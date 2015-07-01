COPENHAGEN, July 1 Ryanair could face
strike action in Denmark after a court ruled that Copenhagen
airport staff had the right to refuse to service its flights in
a dispute over workers' rights.
The Irish budget airline's policy of employing people in
countries such as Denmark under the less generous terms of
Ireland, rather than local rules, has incurred the anger of
Danish labour unions.
The unions have demanded that the carrier sign a Danish
collective agreement with its locally-based pilots and cabin
crew. They went to court to find out if workers at Copenhagen
airport - such as baggage handlers and fuel suppliers - could
legally refuse to service Ryanair flights if the carrier did not
meet that demand.
The court ruled on Wednesday that the unions had the right
to demand a collective agreement for Ryanair staff and also to
stage a strike against the airline.
The unions have now given Ryanair two to three weeks to
agree to the collective contracts. Otherwise, workers at the
airport could refuse to supply its flights with vital services
during the summer holiday season.
"We have instructed our lawyers to immediately appeal this
ruling, which appears to allow competitor airline unions to
blockade Ryanair's one based aircraft at Copenhagen," Ryanair
head of communications Robin Kiely said in a statement.
"We will continue to operate 12 routes to/from Copenhagen
but on aircraft based outside of Denmark," Kiely added.
Such a move could head off any strike action as Copenhagen
airport workers may not refuse to service flights whose staff
are not based in Denmark.
(Reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen; Editing by Pravin Char)