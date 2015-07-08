COPENHAGEN, July 8 Danish trade unions have said
they would launch action at airports from which Ryanair
flies that would effectively stop its services after, they said,
the low-cost Irish airline refused to sign up to national
collective agreements.
In the latest salvo in the months-long dispute, which began
before Ryanair even started flying from Copenhagen, the unions
said they will refuse services such as refuelling at Copenhagen
on July 18 and at two airports in Jutland on July 23.
The budget airline's policy of employing people in countries
such as Denmark under the less generous terms of its home nation
has angered Danish labour unions.
The unions wanted the carrier to sign a Danish collective
agreement with its locally-based pilots and cabin crew. Last
week a court said the unions were allowed to refuse to service
Ryanair flights if the carrier did not meet that demand.
Ryanair said two days later it would re-base its single
Copenhagen airplane but then agreed to fresh talks on Wednesday.
Local media said the meeting lasted just eight minutes.
"Ryanair has sadly flat out refused to enter an agreement
with the union and ensure their employees pay and labour terms
are in accordance with the Danish labour market," said Lizette
Risgaard, chairwoman of the trade union umbrella group LO.
"That's why LO now issues a second sympathy conflict
warning," she said in a statement, referring to the action.
The statement represents an escalation of the dispute, which
has spilled over into the twittersphere after municipalities
banned their workers from using the airline for work. Previously
the threat had only been for action at Copenhagen.
Ryanair began flying from there in March this year but had
been flying for several years out of Billund and Aarhus, both in
the west of the country, with no complaints.
Ryanair did not immediately respond to a request for
comment. It is unclear whether it had already re-based its
Copenhagen workers out of the country and if so, whether the
sympathy action would be legal in the capital.
(Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)