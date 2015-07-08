(Adds Ryanair reaction)
COPENHAGEN, July 8 Danish trade unions have said
they would launch action at airports from which Ryanair
flies that would effectively stop its services after, they said,
the low-cost Irish airline refused to sign up to national
collective agreements.
In the latest salvo in the months-long dispute, which began
before Ryanair even started flying from Copenhagen, the unions
said they will refuse services such as refuelling at Copenhagen
on July 18 and at two airports in Jutland on July 23.
Ryanair retorted it would close its largest base in Jutland
out of which it has been flying for years with no complaints,
should the sympathy action take place there. Closing its base
means pilots and crew would be based outside Denmark with no
changes to flights.
The budget airline's policy of employing people in countries
such as Denmark under the less generous terms of its home nation
has angered Danish labour unions.
The unions wanted the carrier to sign a Danish collective
agreement with its locally-based pilots and cabin crew. Last
week a court said the unions were allowed to refuse to service
Ryanair flights if the carrier did not meet that demand.
Ryanair said two days later it would re-base its single
Copenhagen airplane but then agreed to fresh talks on Wednesday.
Local media said the meeting lasted just eight minutes.
"Ryanair has sadly flat out refused to enter an agreement
with the union and ensure their employees pay and labour terms
are in accordance with the Danish labour market," said Lizette
Risgaard, chairwoman of the trade union umbrella group LO.
"That's why LO now issues a second sympathy conflict
warning," she said in a statement, referring to the action.
The statement represents an escalation of the dispute after
municipalities banned their workers from using the airline for
work. Previously the threat had only been for action at
Copenhagen.
Ryanair began flying from there in March this year but had
been flying for several years out of Billund and Aarhus, both in
the west of the country, with no complaints.
It has said before its pilots and cabin crew in Denmark
enjoy high pay, job security and are covered by a collective
agreement. It says its pilots earn up to 150,000 euros
($166,000) a year and cabin crew up to 35,000 euros.
"Ryanair has already confirmed its Billund base will close
if it is used by Danish unions (who admit they have no Ryanair
members) as a pretext for sympathy action in Copenhagen, after
Ryanair's Copenhagen base closes," the company said in an email.
"The only effect of these actions by Danish unions will be
to export even more highly paid Danish jobs overseas, which
shows just how crazy these unions are."
($1 = 0.9037 euros)
(Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle and
William Hardy)