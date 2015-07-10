COPENHAGEN, July 10 Irish low-cost carrier
Ryanair confirmed on Friday that it will shift its
Copenhagen staffing to Lithuania next week in response to
planned industrial action by Danish trade unions over working
conditions.
The unions want Ryanair's staff in Copenhagen to work under
a Danish collective agreement, offering what they say are more
attractive conditions than those the airline sets for its
workers.
Ryanair, which deployed one aircraft in Copenhagen in March
to fly to cities such as London and Cologne, has said previously
that its pilots and cabin crew in Denmark enjoy high pay and job
security.
"This is a black day for the Danish economy. Here you have
Danish unions, who admit they don't have any members in Ryanair,
destroying highly paid jobs for Danish pilots and cabin crew,"
Eddie Wilson, Ryanair's head of personnel, said in a statement.
The airline has said it would continue to fly out of
Copenhagen, but with the aircraft and staff based in Lithuania.
A Danish court ruled last week that unions could conduct
sympathy action and the unions pledged to do so after talks with
Ryanair broke down.
A spokesman for LO, an umbrella group of unions, pointed out
on Friday that the court ruling applied to the whole of the
country and industrial action could also take place at Ryanair's
base in Billund, western Denmark.
The action planned for July 18 and 23 may yet be averted,
however.
"Ryanair says a lot of things," LO press chief Kenneth
Nielson said. "... The only thing we can take action over is
what they do."
Ryanair has previously said it would also rebase its Billund
operations, which it has been running for several years, should
unions take action there.
(Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki; Editing by David Goodman)