LONDON Jan 21 Legacy airlines such as British
Airways, Air France-KLM and Lufthansa
could soon start using low-cost carriers like Ryanair
and easyJet to feed people onto their long-haul routes,
say Ryanair executives.
Michael O'Leary, chief executive of Europe's biggest
low-cost airline Ryanair, said that the days are numbered for
how much longer national flag-carriers can operate
intra-European flights because it was too expensive for them to
compete on these point-to-point routes.
"If you go forward in Europe in the next five or 10 years, I
think the low-cost carriers, mostly ourselves and easyJet
will do a lot more feeding of major airlines," O'Leary
said at a news conference in London on Wednesday.
British Airways, Lufthansa and Air France will instead
concentrate on their more profitable long-haul routes, he said.
Lufthansa and Air France are already using their own
low-cost subsidiaries to operate some of their short-haul
European routes in response to competition from the budget
carriers.
Ryanair's chief financial officer, Neil Sorahan, speaking in
Dublin, said Ryanair would be unlikely to sign formal
'interline' agreements for feeder flights, but legacy carriers
could instead schedule their long-haul flights to fit in with
Ryanair's arrival times.
O'Leary said it was possible that in future Ryanair could
fly into London Heathrow, Britain's biggest airport which is not
currently used by budget airlines, if it were contracted to do
so by British Airways, but no discussions with legacy carriers
were underway.
Ryanair is already expanding into larger airports to win
market share from legacy carriers but for now has ruled out
flying to Heathrow, Paris Charles de Gaulle and Frankfurt,
Europe's three largest airports, due to costs and the time it
would take to turn aircraft around.
However, London Stansted Airport, Ryanair's biggest base, is
in talks with airlines from the United States and the Middle
East carriers about starting long-haul flights there, the
airport's Managing Director Andrew Harrison said at the Ryanair
event.
O'Leary said Ryanair was open to connecting with any U.S. or
Gulf airline flights into Stansted, London's third busiest
airport.
Meanwhile O'Leary declined to comment on British Airways
owner IAG's attempt to buy Aer Lingus, the
Irish national airline in which Ryanair still owns a 29.9
percent stake after its own takeover bid was blocked.
"We would clearly give due consideration to any offer that
was made by anybody for our stake, but that's not necessarily
that we'd be happy to sell it," O'Leary said.
(Additional reporting by Victoria Bryan and Conor Humphries in
Dublin; Editing by Greg Mahlich)