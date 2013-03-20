AMSTERDAM, March 20 Irish low-budget airline
Ryanair has been fined 370,000 euros ($476,800) by the
Netherlands Consumer Authority for hidden costs associated with
tickets purchased online by Dutch travellers.
The watchdog said that European regulations had been
violated because full costs were unclear, consumers were not
given the option to correct mistakes before finalising a booking
and the company was difficult to contact and provided
information in English, not Dutch.
"Ryanair offered air fares on its website that did not
include all foreseeable and unavoidable costs, such as fees and
surcharges," it said. "Consumers thus paid considerably more
than the air fares that were initially displayed."
Ryanair, which the authority said has since revised the
booking process and now provides accurate prices in
advertisements, said it will appeal against the ruling.
"The decision of the Dutch consumer authority is littered
with errors. Ryanair will appeal this unfounded decision and
confirms that its website fully complies with all EU and Dutch
consumer protection regulations," a Ryanair spokesman said in a
statement.