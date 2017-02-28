BERLIN Feb 28 Irish low cost carrier Ryanair ramped up expansion from Frankfurt airport, announcing 20 new routes and saying it will base seven planes there in a further challenge to Lufthansa at its home base.

Ryanair had first announced plans to move into Frankfurt in November, stepping up its push into bigger airports and ratcheting up pressure on Lufthansa, which is expanding its own budget flights.

It will start with two aircraft flying to four tourist destinations in Spain and Portugal from next month.

The new routes from winter include cities such as London, Glasgow, Manchester, plus more traditional tourist destinations such as Gran Canaria and Tenerife, Ryanair said on Tuesday.

