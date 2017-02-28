* Adds 20 new routes for winter 2017/18
* To start with four routes next month
* Further encroaches into Lufthansa territory
* Lufthansa considers offering budget flights from Frankfurt
(Adds CEO comments)
FRANKFURT, Feb 28 Irish low-cost carrier Ryanair
is ramping up its expansion at Frankfurt airport
with 20 new routes and the deployment of seven planes
at the home of German rival Lufthansa.
Ryanair is starting with two aircraft flying to four tourist
destinations in Spain and Portugal from next month, but new
routes from October include London, adding to pressure on
traditional carriers serving business passengers on that route.
"We want to attract more and more business passengers to fly
from Frankfurt," Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary told journalists at
the airport on Tuesday.
Ryanair's push into Frankfurt has prompted
Lufthansa to look at using its own budget carrier, Eurowings,
for flights from its main hub from 2018, against previous
expectations.
"The boardroom of Lufthansa is the only place in Europe
where people think that Eurowings is low-cost," O'Leary said on
the prospect of such a move by Lufthansa.
The new Ryanair winter routes from Frankfurt also include
Glasgow, Manchester and more traditional tourist destinations
such as Gran Canaria and Tenerife, Ryanair said.
The company has previously flown from Hahn airport, about
120km from Frankfurt, but has been increasing its presence at
primary airports as it seeks more business passengers and tries
to boost passenger numbers to 200 million a year by 2024.
It carried 119 million people last year, overtaking
Lufthansa Group as Europe's largest airline in terms of
passenger numbers.
Ryanair is also seeking deals to provide short-haul "feeder
flights" to link passengers to routes operated by long-haul
carriers and plans to start serving low-cost operator Norwegian
Air Shuttle from April, O'Leary said.
The Irish airline has also offered to provide feeder flights
for Portugal's TAP but talks have ceased. Air France
and Lufthansa have both said in the past that they are not
interested in having Ryanair provide feeder flights.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing
by Michelle Martin and David Goodman)