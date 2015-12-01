(Adds comment from eDreams)
LONDON Dec 1 Ryanair has launched legal
proceedings against Google and online travel agent
eDreams in the Irish High Court over what it says are
misleading adverts for Ryanair flights, the airline said on
Tuesday.
Ryanair said Google was allowing eDreams to use "misleading
subdomain" www.Ryanair.eDreams.com and a web site with branding
similar to Ryanair's to sell tickets at higher prices than on
Ryanair's own web site.
"Following Google's refusal to stop these false advertising
practices (which are in breach of Google's own code of conduct),
Ryanair has been left with no alternative than to take legal
proceedings against both eDreams and Google," Ryanair said in a
statement.
eDreams said in an emailed statement that it "disagreed
strongly" with Ryanair's position and said the legal action was
an attempt to stop online travel agencies from offering
consumers the best price and choice.
Google did not immediately respond to an emailed request for
comment.
