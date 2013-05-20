DUBLIN May 20 Ryanair :

* CEO O'Leary says sees 20 mln euro boost to Q4 profit from timing of Easter, Q1 to be lower as a result

* CEO says believes UK Competition Commission cannot make a final decision on Aer Lingus stake while EU appeal is pending

* Ryanair CEO says intends to grow 'very aggresively' in Norway, Sweden and Denmark

* Ryanair CFO says sees 7 pct increase in unit cost in coming year (climbing to 25.4 eur vs. 23.8 eur)