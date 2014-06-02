LONDON, June 2 (IFR) - An upcoming roadshow for European low-cost airline Ryanair has been met with a warm investor reception but the borrower will likely have to field questions about its ambitious expenditure programme and a fall in profits, as well as contend with competing supply.

The issuer, which mandated BNP Paribas, Citigroup and Deutsche Bank last week, begins investor visits tomorrow that will conclude on June 6 and its bond will now surface after unrated Air France-KLM, which could pull the trigger on a rare euro deal as soon as this week.

CFO Howard Millar told IFR that bankers had informed him there was "a lot of excitement" about the roadshow and that the London part had been extended from one to two days. Millar said Ryanair was eyeing a possible seven-year issue.

This is despite the fact that the airline revealed its first profits fall in five years last month, a drop of 8% to EUR523m from EUR569m the year before.

As it seeks to change its image, the carrier has recently initiated a number of measures designed to increase passenger numbers, including the introduction of allocated seating.

And while Ryanair was awarded two corporate ratings of BBB+ from Standard & Poor's and Fitch Ratings earlier this year, making it the highest rated airline in the world, it has just embarked on a large expenditure programme to replace its stock of aircraft.

The issuer put the final touches to a 3bn EMTN programme last week and the proceeds from its debt capital markets activities will be put towards paying for the 180 aircraft it has on order from Boeing, as well as other general corporate purposes.

STATE AID WRANGLE

The low-cost airline will also have to address investor questions about the legal wrangling it is currently facing.

In July 2012, the European Commission (EC) decided that Ryanair, along with Aer Lingus Group and Aer Arann, had been in receipt of unlawful state aid from the Irish government as a result of being an identified beneficiary of the two-tier air travel tax in place for flights departing from Irish airports between March 2009 and March 2011.

Ryanair appealed the EC's decision on November 14 2012, and an appeal hearing is due to take place later this month, with a judgment expected within six months.

Ryanair CFO Millar told IFR that the airline had "not lost a case yet" when it came to wrangles of this nature, and that he was confident it would win again in this instance.

Another factor potential investors will have to consider is that Ryanair has entered into significant derivative transactions intended to hedge its current aircraft acquisition-related debt obligations. These derivative transactions could have adverse effects on its operations and financial condition, according to the base prospectus.

However, Millar argued that the derivatives were vanilla in nature and broadly fell into two groups - cross-currency interest rate swaps, where Ryanair swapped floating-rate notes for fixed-rate ones - and US dollar swaps to lock in the cost of US dollars used to fund aircraft purchases. There is also a rolling one-year swap requirement, used for the purchase of USD3bn worth of fuel.

"There's no caps or collars; these are just plain vanilla swap contracts," he said.

The risk factors listed in Ryanair's prospectus also highlighted that the airline's growth is dependent on access to new routes, suitable airports and that, should airport access charges increase, it could limit the airline's ability to increase its services.

Millar said at a time when many flag-carrier airlines were cutting back on their short-haul capacity, Ryanair was able to take advantage. "There's enormous headroom for growth," he added.

Investors may also want to consider a gloomy statistic from the International Air and Transport Association, which claimed on Monday that the entire airline industry makes less than GBP4 profit for each passenger carried in 2014.

Increasing infrastructure expenditure, inefficiencies in control systems, taxation and regulation were cited as causes, along with a slowdown in China's growth.

Millar told IFR that the figures for low-cost carriers, such as itself, were far better. Last year, Ryanair made a EUR7 post-tax profit per passenger, he said. (Reporting By Charlie Thomas, Editing by Helene Durand and Philip Wright)