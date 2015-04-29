DUBLIN, April 29 Almost $5 million was
fraudulently taken from one of Ryanair's bank accounts, the
budget airline on Wednesday, adding that it understood the funds
had been frozen and would be repaid shortly.
"Ryanair confirms that it has investigated a fraudulent
electronic transfer via a Chinese bank last week," the airline
said in a statement.
"The airline has been working with its banks and the
relevant authorities and understands that the funds - less than
$5 million - have now been frozen. The airline expects these
funds to be repaid shortly, and has taken steps to ensure that
this type of transfer cannot recur."
The Irish Times newspaper said the fraud came to light last
Friday and that the Criminal Assets Bureau in Dublin was asked
to assist in its recovery via counterpart agencies in Asia.
Ryanair uses dollars to buy fuel for its aircraft and it is
these funds that are believed to have been targeted in the
illegal transfer, the newspaper added.
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin, editing by Louise Heavens)