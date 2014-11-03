DUBLIN Nov 3 Ryanair hiked its profit
forecast by 18 percent on Monday on better-than-expected winter
bookings and said it would cut fares by up to 10 percent in the
spring to boost its share of the European short-haul market.
The Irish airline said it would carry 2.2 million passengers
more than previously forecast in the six months to March.
That should allow it to boost its profit after tax for the
12 months to March to between 750 and 770 million euros, up from
to a previous forecast of 620 to 650 million euros, it said in a
statement.
It expects to fly 89 million passengers in the year to March
compared to 82 million in the same period last year.
The hike comes after the airline announced a series of
improvements to its customer service and a new business product
that allows passengers to change their bookings for free.
Higher-cost rivals Lufthansa and Air France
have both lowered their profit forecasts in recent
days on higher competition and the cost of industrial action.
(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)