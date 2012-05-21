* Irish airline beats forecasts with 25 pct 2012 profit
surge
* Warns profit to slump by up to 20 pct in coming year
* CEO says fare hikes won't compensate for higher fuel
* Announces second-ever dividend of 483 mln eur
DUBLIN, May 21 Ryanair, Europe's biggest
budget airline, posted a record annual profit on Monday but
warned surging fuel costs and worsening economic outlook in
Europe meant profits were likely to fall in the coming year for
the first time since 2009.
The Dublin-based airline also confirmed it would pay out 483
million euros ($614.5 million) to shareholders in just its
second dividend payout since floating in 1997.
Ryanair posted a net profit of 503 million euros for the
year to March compared with a forecast of 491 million by
analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
But it warned worsening economic conditions in Europe and
stubbornly high fuel costs would cut its profit to between 400
million and 440 million euros in the 2013, making it the first
year since 2009 that profit has fallen.
"Recession, austerity, currency concerns and lower fares at
new and growing bases ... will make it difficult to repeat this
year's record results," CEO Michael O'Leary said in a statement.
The airline, which has a lower cost base than many of its
competitors, has raised fares in recent months to make up for
more expensive fuel and reduced capacity.
But it warned it would be unable to pass on all of the
higher fuel costs in the coming year.