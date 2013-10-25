DUBLIN Oct 25 Ryanair is to slash its
charges for extra baggage and for reprinting boarding passes in
its biggest move yet to shake off a reputation for bad customer
service.
The measures aim to address some of the most frequent
complaints against the airline, which was voted the worst of the
100 biggest brands serving the British market by readers of
consumer magazine Which?
The budget airline, Europe's largest, will also allow
passengers to bring a second small carry-on bag on board at no
extra charge and correct minor errors in bookings within 24
hours, it said in a statement on Friday.
"These are the first in a series of customer service
improvements which Ryanair is actively working on to make our
low fare services easier to access and even more enjoyable for
our millions of customers," said Caroline Green, Ryanair's
director of customer service.
Management have admitted Ryanair must improve if it is to
meet its ambitious target of boosting passenger numbers to 110
million from 80 million over the next 5 years following the
order of 175 Boeing 737s.
The fee for reprinting boarding passes of passengers who
have checked in online will be cut from 70 euros to 15 euros,
while the standard baggage fee will be cut to 30 euros from 60
euros, the statement said.
All of the changes will be introduced during the coming six
months, the statement said.