* Q1 net profit 78 million euros, down 21 percent on year
* Retrenching rivals, extra charges help result
* Maintains full year forecast
DUBLIN, July 29 Cutbacks by rivals and extra
charges for choosing seats helped low-cost airline Ryanair meet
forecasts with profit of 78 million euros ($103 million) in the
three months to June, the Irish airline said on Monday.
Carriers like Ryanair have been quick to exploit gaps in the
market left by higher-cost rivals like British Airways, owned by
IAG, and Air France-KLM cutting short-haul
routes due to fuel costs and weak consumer confidence.
That helped push shares in Europe's biggest budget airline
to an all-time high in June. British budget rival easyjet's
stock also hit its highest ever last week after it
reported a bumper spring season.
Ryanair benefited in its first quarter from an increase in
so-called "ancillary" charges, particularly the roll-out of
advance booking for specific seats across the network, allowing
passengers to bypass an unruly rush at departure gates.
"We've been pleasantly surprised with the uptake -
passengers want reserved seats," Chief Financial Officer Howard
Millar told Reuters.
Net profit compared with a forecast of 78 million euros in a
poll of over 20 analysts by the company and was 21 percent lower
than a year ago.
The Dublin-based airline, famous for its no-frills service,
maintained its forecast for earnings of 570-600 million euros in
its full year to end-March 2014, versus last year's record of
569 million euros.
The airline, however, said its average fares fell 4 percent
due to the timing of Easter and impact of air traffic control
strikes in France, while non-ticket income from extras such as
baggage and reserved seating rose 25 percent.