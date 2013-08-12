* Pilots believe employment terms may affect safety
* Want inquiry into impact of employment practices
* Ryanair declines to comment
By Sam Cage
DUBLIN, Aug 12 Pilots at Europe's biggest
low-cost airline Ryanair feel inhibited from reporting
safety concerns and want regulators to establish the impact on
safety of its employment practices, a group of pilots seeking
union representation said on Monday.
The Irish carrier has become famous for its low-fare
no-frills service which has led to controversial additional
charges for everything from paying by most normal cards,
checking in at the airport, carrying hold bags and reserving
seats.
But the unofficial Ryanair Pilot Group (RPG) said it had
polled more than 1,000 pilots and first officers, over a third
of the airline's total, and found 94 percent wanted regulators
to conduct an inquiry into the impact of employment practices on
safety.
It also said 89 percent did not consider that the airline
had an open and transparent safety culture and two thirds were
not comfortable raising issues through an internal reporting
system.
Ryanair declined immediate comment, but said in its annual
report at the end of last month that it has not had a single
passenger or flight crew fatality in its 29 years of operation
and that it encourages flight crews to report any safety
concerns through its Safety Alert Initial Report system or to
use an online confidential system.
"Ryanair has no comment at this time," a spokeswoman said.
RPG's chairman, Evert van Zwol, who is not a Ryanair pilot
but until recently was president of the Dutch Airline Pilots
Association (VNV), said some three quarters of Ryanair pilots
are employed through agencies and nearly all of these are on
so-called zero-hour contracts, which offer no guaranteed work.
The Irish Airline Pilots' Association trade union said these
contracts had some of the worst conditions in the industry.
That could mean pilots may shy away from speaking up, for
example on whether their plane was carrying enough fuel, or
choose to fly when sick, van Zwol said.
While there was no proof that this was the case, the
concerns warranted a full independent inquiry to establish if
there were any grounds for safety concerns, he said.
The RPG said it gave the survey results to Ryanair and the
Irish Aviation Authority (IAA).
"This needs to be followed up by someone independent," Van
Zwol said. "It's mind-boggling that these people are not taking
a pro-active stance - what could possibly be wrong with a
pro-active investigation?"
The IAA declined to comment.
Last year the IAA launched an investigation following
emergency landings by three Ryanair planes in Spain after they
approached their minimum required fuel.
The report found the planes were carrying more than the
minimum, but recommended the company review its fuel policies
for planes flying into some busy airports during poor weather
conditions.
Britain's Channel 4 television is due to broadcast a
documentary later on Monday about Ryanair, in which it says it
speaks to pilots on their concerns about passenger safety,
including fuel policy and working conditions.