* Pilots believe employment terms may affect safety
* Ryanair dismisses survey
* Regulator says Ryanair complies with all regulations
By Sam Cage
DUBLIN, Aug 12 Pilots at Europe's biggest
low-cost airline Ryanair feel inhibited from reporting
safety concerns and want regulators to establish the impact on
safety of its employment practices, a group of pilots seeking
union representation said.
The Irish carrier, which helped pioneer a low-fare no-frills
service with additional charges for everything from checking in
at the airport to carrying hold bags, dismissed the survey on
Monday as "fabricated" by trade union officials.
The Ryanair Pilot Group (RPG), which the company does not
recognise, said it had polled more than 1,000 pilots and first
officers, over a third of the airline's total, and found 94
percent wanted regulators to conduct an inquiry.
It also said 89 percent did not consider that the airline
had an open and transparent safety culture and two thirds were
not comfortable raising issues through an internal reporting
system.
Ryanair said the group "lacks any independence,
objectivity or reliability" and the survey was part of a 25-year
failed campaign to win union recognition at Ryanair.
The airline says it has not had a single passenger or
flight crew fatality in its 29 years of operation and that it
encourages flight crews to report any safety concerns through an
online confidential system.
RPG's chairman, Evert van Zwol, who is not a Ryanair pilot
but until recently was president of the Dutch Airline Pilots
Association (VNV), said three quarters of Ryanair pilots are
employed through agencies and nearly all of these are on
so-called zero-hour contracts, which offer no guaranteed work.
The Irish Airline Pilots' Association trade union said these
contracts had some of the worst conditions in the industry.
That could mean pilots may shy away from speaking up, for
example on whether their plane was carrying enough fuel, or
choose to fly when sick, Van Zwol said.
While there was no proof that this was the case, the
concerns warranted a full independent inquiry to establish if
there were any grounds for safety concerns, he said.
The RPG said it gave the survey results to Ryanair and the
Irish Aviation Authority (IAA).
FULLY COMPLIES
Asked about the survey, the IAA said Ryanair fully complied
with all European and international regulations and that any
employee could make a confidential report on any safety concern
via its public website.
Last year the IAA launched an investigation following
emergency landings by three Ryanair planes in Spain after they
approached their minimum required fuel.
The report found the planes were carrying more than the
minimum, but recommended the company review its fuel policies
for planes flying into some busy airports during poor weather
conditions.