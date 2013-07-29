BRIEF-Airbnb says outage issue with its site has been resolved- tweet
* Airbnb says its teams have resolved issue with its site - tweet
DUBLIN, July 29 Retrenching rivals and extra charges for choosing seats helped low-cost airline Ryanair meet forecasts with profit of 78 million euros ($103 million) in the three months to June, the Irish airline said on Monday.
Net profit at Europe's biggest budget airline compared with a forecast of 78 million euros in a poll of over 20 analysts by the company.
The Dublin-based airline, famous for its no-frills service, expects to earn 570-600 million euros in the year to March, versus last year's 569 million euros.
* Airbnb says its teams have resolved issue with its site - tweet
LOS ANGELES, April 7 One of the worst droughts in California history has officially ended, Governor Jerry Brown declared on Friday, but not before it strained the state's farm economy and threatened water supplies for millions of residents.