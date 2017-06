DUBLIN Jan 30 Ryanair CEO:

* says expects capacity to grow by around 4 million seats in FY 2013

* expects net loss of around 70 million euros in Q4

* considering share buyback of 100-200 mln euros and dividend up to 500 mln eur by March 2013

* if dividend in FY2013, then no dividend in following year