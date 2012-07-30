UPDATE 2-Amazon error sends some shoppers to dog photo, not product page
June 7 Amazon.com Inc told some shoppers on Wednesday that there was a problem when they were trying to view product listings.
DUBLIN, July 30 Ryanair :
* Posts net profit of 99 mln eurs in three months to June (vs. f'cast 123 mln eur)
* Q1 EPS 6.9 euro cent vs 9 cent analyst forecast
* Average fares increase 4 percent, total revenue per passenger up 5 pct
* Net profit forecast for FY to mar 2013 unchanged at 400-440 mln eur
* Outlook remains cautious for the year. Austerity, EU recession to restrain fare growth
* CFO says sees no change in plan to ground 80 aircraft this winter
June 7 Amazon.com Inc told some shoppers on Wednesday that there was a problem when they were trying to view product listings.
By Peter Szekely June 7 Automakers could help prevent accidental deaths of small children left in hot cars by installing devices to remind drivers to check their back seats for passengers before getting out, three U.S. lawmakers sponsoring a safety measure said on Wednesday. The bipartisan group of lawmakers joined safety experts and parents with testimonials of personal tragedies to publicly press for a law they said would have averted many of the 800 deaths of children