DUBLIN Oct 16 Ryanair said on Wednesday
that it will expand its Irish capacity by 1 million passengers
per year after the government pledged to ditch an air travel tax
from April next year as part of its budget for 2014.
The Irish-based airline, which carries more international
passengers than any other carrier, said its traffic at Ireland's
main airports fell to 23.5 million last year from 30.5 million
before the tax was introduced in 2009 and that it believed much
of that can now be recovered.
"The repeal of the air travel tax helps restore Ireland's
competitiveness and attractiveness to overseas visitors from the
UK and Continental Europe in particular," Ryanair's Deputy Chief
Executive Michael Cawley said in a statement.