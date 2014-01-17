DUBLIN Jan 17 Ryanair has hired the
marketing chief from British price comparison website
Moneysupermarket.com to lead efforts to boost its image
after it was voted the worst of the 100 biggest brands serving
the UK market by consumer magazine Which?
Kenny Jacobs, a 40-year-old Irishman best known in the
industry for spearheading the "You're so Moneysupermaket"
television advertising campaign, will take up the newly created
role of chief marketing officer at Ryanair.
The budget airline, Europe's largest carrier by passenger
numbers, has traditionally had a relatively small marketing
budget for an airline of its size and has relied instead on
appearances by its charismatic chief executive Michael O'Leary.
But O'Leary has indicated his brash style might be a
liability as the company seeks to broaden its appeal and target
business travellers.
Ryanair on Friday also confirmed the promotion of former
director of operations David O'Brien as chief commercial officer
in what it described as the biggest management reshuffle since
the company's 1997 stock market flotation.
Of nine roles filled in the shake-up, eight were taken up by
internal candidates.
Jacobs and O'Brien will between them replace long-standing
deputy chief executive Michael Cawley, who is to step down in
March. Fellow deputy chief executive Howard Millar will become
O'Leary's sole deputy.